Oracle Database Service for Microsoft Azure

Oracle Database Service for Microsoft Azure

 By Oracle

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Oracle partners with Microsoft to give Azure customers direct, streamlined access to Oracle databases on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

AUSTIN, Texas and REDMOND, Wash., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Corp and Microsoft Corp today announced the general availability of Oracle Database Service for Microsoft Azure. With this new offering, Microsoft Azure customers can easily provision, access, and monitor enterprise-grade Oracle Database services in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) with a familiar experience. Users can migrate or build new applications on Azure and then connect to high-performance and high-availability managed Oracle Database services such as Autonomous Database running on OCI.

Tags