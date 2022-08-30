Support Local Journalism


PARIS and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange and Equinix announced today a collaboration to expand the Orange Telco Cloud footprint, using Equinix's Bare Metal as a Service capability—Equinix Metal®—to speed the deployment of Orange's New Generation International Network. The new model enables Orange to provide business and wholesale customers with powerful on-demand Telco Cloud Points of Presence (PoPs), delivering essential services such as SD-WAN, CDN, 5G roaming and voice services, with an expected latency below ~10 milliseconds. Three locations will be deployed by the end of this year: Amsterdam, Madrid and Seattle.

The advancement of network-based services, largely driven by evolving customer requirements around speed of deployment and flexibility, is compelling network providers to deploy a new class of connectivity and infrastructure platform. Indeed, the Equinix 2022 Global Tech Trends Survey found 72% of companies surveyed around the world are planning to expand in the next 12 months, despite economic concerns and supply chain challenges—and they're relying on digital strategies to achieve that.

