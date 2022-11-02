Eviation logo. (PRNewsfoto/Eviation)

 By Eviation

Order Book for the World's First Flight-Tested All-Electric Passenger Airplane Passes Major Milestone

ARLINGTON, Wash., Nov. 2, 2022 /CNW/ -- Eviation Aircraft, a manufacturer of all-electric aircraft, today announced that the order book for its world-leading nine-seater all-electric Alice airplane has passed a total value of US$ 2 billion.


