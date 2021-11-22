Orleans Inspired Lounge "Rouge" Now Open By Rouge Bellevue Nov 22, 2021 Nov 22, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary & Chris Kenney - Restaurateurs, announced that their cocktail lounge Rouge has now opened its doors at 10204 Main St, Bellevue, WA.Rouge draws on French and New Orleans inspired cuisine and cocktails, featuring small food plates that pair well with craft cocktails. While living in New York, owners Chris and Mary Kenney were enchanted by speakeasy clubs throughout the city and became inspired to echo that atmosphere in their hometown. You'll be transported into just that through the thoughtfully curated interior of the art deco lounge features plush banquettes for seating, a marble-backed bar, and a luxe gold ceiling with soft lighting. Guests from all walks of life can expect to be welcomed by spirited and experienced staff who understand the festive essence of 'happy hour', but what makes the Rouge experience stand out even further is the emphasis on entertainment. Mary Kenney shares,"At the core of our lounge is our commitment to bringing entertainment to the heart of downtown Bellevue."Taking center stage at the focal point of the lounge is a designated performance area equipped with a vintage piano, where guests will be able to enjoy live performances while they wine and dine.Rouge's menu will offer a selection of carefully curated cocktails such as the Sazerac, and View Carre, alongside a mouthwatering food menu offering hors d'oeuvres such as Chef Selected Charcuterie and Cheese Board, Crispy Polenta Fries with House Remoulade, and more.With a capacity of 90 Rouge Cocktail Lounge does not require reservations, and is now open to the public from Tuesday-Saturday opening their doors at 4 PM PST. For additional information about Rouge, please visit www.rougebellevue.com. Contact Info Name: Mary Kenney - Restaurateur Chris Kenney - Restaurateur Jack Lovett - General ManagerPhone: (425) 454-8455Email: 324261@email4pr.comWebsite: www.rougebellevue.com View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orleans-inspired-lounge-rouge-now-open-301429337.htmlSOURCE Rouge Bellevue Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg Night Market sparks a shopping interest downtown on Wednesday nightsWoman found dead in Easton identifiedSeattle Fire Chief found after 13 day searchMan at center of 'Hunting Bigfoot' to attend Ellensburg showingCoroner's report released for Seattle Deputy Fire Chief found near CliffdellArt community gives Donald O'Connor an Ellensburg sendoffSame school, new building: Lincoln students at home at Ida Nason AronicaNov. 18 blotter: Herd of elk on roadNov. 19 blotter: Women singing in their carLetter: City's preventive measures are destroying vehicles Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter