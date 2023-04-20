Support Local Journalism


The newest release of OSNexus QuantaStor includes updated Auto-Tiering capabilities to cloud providers, WORM immutability support, Ceph Client Keyring support, Seagate CORVAULT external management module, and more.

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OSNexus, leading developer of grid-scale software-defined storage solutions, today announced the recent release of QuantaStor 6.1 that expands the platform's cloud integration capabilities, hardware integration, and NAS feature sets to help organizations adopt and accelerate their hybrid cloud IT initiatives.


