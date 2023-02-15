Support Local Journalism


OSNexus is now Veeam Ready for Object Immutability after verifying compatibility of the QuantaStor platform with Veeam Backup & Replication to enable S3 Object Lock abilities on object repositories.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb.15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OSNexus, the leading developer of grid-scale software-defined storage solutions, today announced that it has achieved Veeam® Ready qualification for Object Immutability on its QuantaStor platform. This qualification from Veeam, the leader in Modern Data Protection, enables QuantaStor users to S3 bucket object lock in order to satisfy compliance requirements for Veeam backups in regulated industries including Finance and Healthcare.


