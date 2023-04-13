OSNexus QuantaStor now supports Auto-Tiering to the cloud by enabling a NAS Gateway to the Seagate Lyve® Cloud.
BELLEVUE, Wash., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OSNexus, the leading developer of grid-scale software-defined storage, today announced Auto-Tiering to the cloud for its QuantaStor platform in conjunction with Seagate® Lyve™® Cloud.
Seagate Lyve Cloud provides a simple and efficient S3 compatible object storage solution for mass data storage in the cloud. OSNexus QuantaStor integrates with Seagate Lyve® Cloud to provide additional functionality including NAS Gateway (NFS & SMB), Backup Policies, and now Auto-Tiering. All QuantaStor cloud integration features require no additional QuantaStor license subscription capacity for data stored on the cloud provider such as Seagate Lyve Cloud. This makes adopting a hybrid cloud strategy that much easier to implement and more cost-effective.
"Our customers are often adopting a hybrid cloud strategy as a way to simplify their backup and recovery processes by eliminating tape," said Steven Umbehocker, CEO of OSNexus. "With Auto-Tiering customers are able to move files to the cloud automatically based on age while still being able to access them as if they were in the local QuantaStor system."
QuantaStor NAS Gateway provides access to Seagate Lyve Cloud object storage buckets via file protocols including NFSv3/v4 and SMBv2/v3.
QuantaStor Backup Policies enable one to configure automatic backups from QuantaStor NAS shares to or from buckets in Seagate Lyve Cloud. This is ideal for use cases such as Media Asset Management as it moves old files to Lyve Cloud to free up local storage space.
QuantaStor Auto-Tiering is a special mode for the Backup Policies where files are tiered to the cloud and replaced with links to corresponding cloud objects so that local file storage space can be freed up thereby providing effectively unlimited capacity.
OSNexus will be at NAB on Monday, April 17th, 2023 for a presentation and live demo at the Seagate booth (N1827) on auto-tiering to the cloud with Lyve Cloud.
OSNexus QuantaStor enables organizations to replace traditional SAN/NAS systems with standard servers to deliver robust, reliable, and highly scalable object, file, and block storage solutions that are easy to manage. To start designing a QuantaStor solution, see our web based design apps at osnexus.com/design. Go to osnexus.com/freetrial for Trial Edition licenses or write to us at info@osnexus.com for more information.
About OSNexus
Founded in 2010, OSNexus enables organizations to manage their storage as composable infrastructure with its QuantaStor™ industry-leading Software Defined Storage (SDS) platform. The QuantaStor platform provides scale-out file, block, and object storage on commodity hardware as an easy-to-manage storage grid solution.
QuantaStor, is deployed by Fortune 500 companies, government, and major research institutions to address a broad set of storage use cases ranging from backup, archive, cloud computing, virtualization, and high-performance applications.