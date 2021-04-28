BELLEVUE, Wash., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OSNEXUS, the leading developer of grid-scale software-defined storage, today announced integration and certification of Supermicro's NVMe Storage Bridge Bay clustered servers for use with QuantaStor 5.
Together with the OSNEXUS QuantaStor platform, this Supermicro solution delivers robust, fast, and highly scalable NAS/SAN solutions that meet the needs of a wide range of high-performance applications including desktop and server virtualization.
Enhanced high-availability technology designed for the Supermicro Storage Bridge Bay server architecture enables QuantaStor to deliver high-performance all-flash NAS (NFS/SMB) and SAN (iSCSI/FC/NVMeoF) storage in a compact all-in-one enclosure.
"NVMe SSD technology is rapidly displacing traditional SAS SSDs in the datacenter due to its higher throughput and lower latency," said Steven Umbehocker, CEO of OSNEXUS. "Supermicro's pioneering and innovative storage cluster solution built around dual-ported NVMe is a fast and cost-effective way for organizations to move beyond SAS SSD technology."
QuantaStor grid technology makes it easy to manage multiple storage clusters across sites and replicate data between clusters with ease. With support for the full line of Supermicro SBB systems, QuantaStor enables IT organizations to design cost-effective asymmetrical disaster recovery solutions that are all-flash for the primary site and hybrid at the DR site.
OSNEXUS has certified the NVMe Storage Bridge Bay solutions from Supermicro for use with dual-ported NVMe media from Western Digital, Kioxia, and Micron. For more information on designing OSNEXUS QuantaStor solutions with Supermicro systems, visit supermicro.com/en/solutions/osnexus.
Founded in 2010, OSNEXUS enables organizations to manage their storage as composable infrastructure with its QuantaStor™ industry-leading Software Defined Storage (SDS) platform. The QuantaStor platform provides scale-out file, block, and object storage on commodity hardware as an easy-to-manage storage grid solution.
QuantaStor, deployed by Fortune 500 companies and major research institutions, addresses a broad set of storage use cases ranging from backup & archive, HPC, big data, cloud computing, virtualization, and high-performance applications through it's scale-out grid architecture.
© 2021 OSNEXUS Corporation. All rights reserved. OSNEXUS and QuantaStor are trademarks or registered trademarks of OSNEXUS Corporation. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice.