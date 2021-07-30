BELLEVUE, Wash., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OSNEXUS, the leading developer of grid-scale software-defined storage solutions, today announced the release of QuantaStor 5.10 with added support for Red Hat 8, Supermicro X12 based systems, and Intel Xeon 3rd Gen (Ice Lake) scalable processors.
"We're pleased to announce this latest release of QuantaStor with an expanded HCL to enable our customers and partners to deploy QuantaStor on systems with the latest generation of Intel processors," said Steven Umbehocker, CEO of OSNEXUS. "The new Ice Lake processors from Intel provide a much needed increase in CPU core count that's ideal for our all-flash and scale-out storage clusters."
Product Release Highlights
Supermicro X12 System Support - QuantaStor is now certified for use with the latest Supermicro servers based on Intel's 3rd generation Ice Lake Scalable Xeon processors.
Red Hat 8 Support - QuantaStor can now be installed on RHEL 8.4 servers to help organizations standardizing on RHEL for their compute infrastructure to use QuantaStor for both scale-up and scale-out configurations.
Smart Cluster Network Interfaces for Scale-out Clusters (Ceph based) - QuantaStor's cluster VIF management system now makes load balancing scale-out storage clusters within a Storage Grid easy. QuantaStor ensures VIFs are both highly-available and activated on the scale-out cluster nodes delivering protocol services for the selected use case (file, block, or object protocols) so user access is never interrupted.
Automatic Disaster Recovery Site Failover - Activation of a DR site can now be fully automated via the Remote Replication Schedule settings, simplifying disaster recovery in the event of an outage at a primary site.
OSNEXUS QuantaStor enables organizations to replace traditional SAN/NAS systems with standard servers to deliver robust, reliable, and highly scalable file, block, and object storage solutions that are easy to manage. To start designing a QuantaStor solution, see our web based design apps at osnexus.com/design. Go to osnexus.com/freetrial for Trial Edition licenses or write to us at info@osnexus.com for more information.
Founded in 2010, OSNEXUS enables organizations to manage their storage as composable infrastructure with its QuantaStor™ industry-leading Software-Defined Storage (SDS) platform. The QuantaStor platform provides scale-out file, block, and object storage on commodity hardware as an easy-to-manage storage grid solution.
QuantaStor is deployed by Fortune 500 companies, government, and major research institutions to address a broad set of storage use cases ranging from backup, archive, cloud computing, virtualization, and high-performance applications.
