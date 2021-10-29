OSNEXUS Announces QuantaStor 5.11 with KMIP Integration and Self-Encrypting Drive Support By OSNEXUS Oct 29, 2021 Oct 29, 2021 Updated 6 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OSNEXUS, the leading developer of grid-scale software-defined storage solutions, today announced the release of QuantaStor 5.11 with two major security enhancements: KMIP integration and support for Self-Encrypting Drive (SED) media."We're seeing a roughly 30% boost in storage performance by leveraging the hardware encryption capabilities of all-flash SED media," said Steven Umbehocker, CEO of OSNEXUS. "This latest release supports Opal/Ruby compliant SSD media and also introduces the ability to manage the security keys for both hardware and software encryption via KMIP servers. With these additions as well as a wide array of other security features, OSNEXUS is committed to providing the most secure software-defined storage platform on the market."Product Release Highlights KMIP Integration - QuantaStor now integrates with key management servers that support the KMIP protocol. This enables IT organizations to centralize the management of both software and hardware encryption keys for the encryption of data-at-rest.Self-Encrypting Drive Support - QuantaStor now integrates with Opal and Ruby compliant Self-Encrypting Drive (SED/FDE) technology to enable secure, high-performance storage clusters. SED drive management support is also integrated with QuantaStor's new KMIP integration system.QuantaStor 5.11 will be generally available in mid-November. To try QuantaStor for free today, visit osnexus.com/freetrial.About QuantaStorOSNEXUS QuantaStor enables organizations to replace traditional SAN/NAS systems with standard servers to deliver robust, reliable, and highly scalable object, file, and block storage solutions that are easy to manage. To start designing a QuantaStor solution, see our web based design apps at osnexus.com/design. Go to osnexus.com/freetrial for Trial Edition licenses or write to us at info@osnexus.com for more information.About OSNEXUSFounded in 2010, OSNEXUS enables organizations to manage their storage as composable infrastructure with its QuantaStor™ industry-leading Software Defined Storage (SDS) platform. The QuantaStor platform provides scale-out file, block, and object storage on commodity hardware as an easy-to-manage storage grid solution.QuantaStor, is deployed by Fortune 500 companies, government, and major research institutions to address a broad set of storage use cases ranging from backup, archive, cloud computing, virtualization, and high-performance applications. 