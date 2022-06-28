The latest product release from OSNexus contains multi-tenancy and KMIP key management integration, as well as Resilio agent support and ITSM integration.
BELLEVUE, Wash, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OSNexus, the leading developer of grid-scale software-defined storage solutions, today announced the release of QuantaStor 5.12 with enhanced security features and multi-tenancy capabilities.
As IT teams place a greater focus on security, features like multi-tenancy and KMIP key management have become important tools for simplifying security management and policy enforcement. The newest release of QuantaStor enables organizations to utilize these advanced security features to bring the most robust and secure storage platform to their IT teams.
"QuantaStor's latest multi-tenancy features enable IT, teams, to isolate resources to specific networks and users to provide greater security," said Steven Umbehocker, CEO of OSNexus. "This enables IT organizations and CSPs/MSPs to securely share storage resources across multiple customers, departments, and end users."
Product Release Highlights
KMIP integration - QuantaStor now leverates Cryptsoft's Client SDK to provide broad coverage for all major KMIP servers.
Resilio integration - Resilio agent support is now enabled in QuantaStor for bi-directional real-time replication of files across sites and datacenters.
ITSM integration - Alert management now integrates with over a dozen IT Service Management (ITSM) providers including ServiceNow Lightstep, AlertOps, Dynatrace, Atlassian OpsGenie, PagerDuty, Solarwinds Service Desk, Squadcast, Splunk On-Call, and more.
Enhanced load balancer capabilities - Integrated load-balancer for object storage enables high-performance S3 access distributed across all object storage gateways.
QuantaStor 5.12 is available now. To try QuantaStor for free today, visit osnexus.com/freetrial.
About QuantaStor
OSNexus QuantaStor enables organizations to replace traditional SAN/NAS systems with standard servers to deliver robust, reliable, and highly scalable object, file, and block storage solutions that are easy to manage. To start designing a QuantaStor solution, see our web based design apps at osnexus.com/design. Go to osnexus.com/freetrial for Trial Edition licenses or write to us at info@osnexus.com for more information.
About OSNEXUS
Founded in 2010, OSNexus enables organizations to manage their storage as composable infrastructure with its QuantaStor™ industry-leading Software Defined Storage (SDS) platform. The QuantaStor platform provides scale-out file, block, and object storage on commodity hardware as an easy-to-manage storage grid solution.
QuantaStor, is deployed by Fortune 500 companies, government, and major research institutions to address a broad set of storage use cases ranging from backup, archive, cloud computing, virtualization, and high-performance applications.
© 2022 OSNexus Corporation. All rights reserved. OSNexus and QuantaStor are trademarks or registered trademarks of OSNexus Corporation. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice.
