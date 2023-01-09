Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


QuantaStor 6, one of our largest and most comprehensive releases to date, adds numerous product improvements, the latest hardware support, and integration with Seagate AP storage server platforms.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OSNexus, the leading developer of grid-scale software-defined storage solutions, today announced the recent release of QuantaStor 6.0 delivering the latest in software-defined technology and support.


Tags