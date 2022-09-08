Ossia Real Wireless Power (PRNewsfoto/Ossia)

 By Ossia

Ossia announces that it has reached a new milestone: over 200 global patents for wireless-power-over-air technology.

REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ossia Inc., the company behind FCC-approved Cota® Real Wireless Power™ — the patented technology that delivers power over-the-air, at a distance, and without the need for line-of-sight — today announced that the application for its 202nd patent has been allowed.

