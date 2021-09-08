Ossia's™ Cota® Real Wireless Power System Receives European and UK Regulatory Approval Without Any Distance Limitations By Ossia Sep 8, 2021 Sep 8, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ossia Real Wireless Power (PRNewsfoto/Ossia) By Ossia Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ossia Inc., the company behind Cota® Real Wireless Power™ — the patented technology that delivers power over-the-air, at a distance, and without the need for line-of-sight — today announced that it has successfully passed both EU and UK regulatory assessments. This is the first RF based non-line-of-sight, wireless power technology at-a-distance product to receive EU/UK Type Examination Certificates and that can bear both the CE and UKCA marks.The Type of Examination Certificates received from an EU Notified Body and UKCA Conformity Assessment Body confirm the Cota system's compliance with the radio, emissions, immunity, and RF safety standards applicable under the EU Radio Equipment Directive and the UK Radio Equipment Regulation. Along with compliance with the European restrictions on hazardous substances in electrical equipment (RoHS) and product safety requirements, the Cota system complies with the UK and European Union essential requirements and can be licensed and sold with the CE marking in Europe and the UKCA mark in the UK. Previously, the Cota system was only authorized for sale in the US. This certification, which does not have a distance limitation for delivery of wireless power over-the-air, comes on the heels of two recent US FCC certifications of Cota wireless power technology, and enables the company to service its clients globally. The lack of distance limitation is a significant advantage; a single Cota transmitter has been tested to safely and effectively deliver power over air without any distance limitation."We couldn't be more excited to bring our ground-breaking wireless power technology to more countries and regions in the world. These milestone achievements pave the way for multiple global approvals of Cota Real Wireless Power at-a-distance. While other wireless power technologies require line-of-sight and offer insignificant power that requires the system to switch off in environments with humans, Cota can effectively power devices in the consumer, commercial and industrial spaces," said Doug Stovall, Ossia's CEO. "Even if the device is on the move or is not in line-of-sight of the transmitter, power can be efficiently and continuously delivered with Cota. This certification paves the way for a whole new level of innovation and product development across a wide range of industries globally," continued Stovall.Cota Real Wireless Power is currently being deployed in multiple customer applications, including as an asset tracker for the logistics and transportation industry in the US. Ossia has more than 158 issued and allowed patents globally and 213 active utility patent assets for its wireless power transfer system. The EU and UK certification is the latest official recognition of achievement for the company and its technology."This certification is a critical step to empowering existing and emerging EU- and UK-based technologies to become free of wires and batteries, which can improve environmental footprints by decreasing reliance on disposable batteries, decreasing costs, and enabling a whole new world of smart products. We are committed to bringing the full range of wireless power at a distance technology to more countries and global brands," said Stovall.Global wireless power devices based on this EU and UK certification will be available through Ossia's commercial partners.About OssiaOssia Inc. is leading the world on what is possible with wireless power. Ossia's flagship Cota® technology redefines wireless power by safely delivering remote, targeted energy to devices at a distance. Ossia's Cota technology is a patented smart antenna technology that automatically keeps multiple devices charged without any user intervention and enables an efficient and truly wire-free, powered-up world that is always on and always connected. Ossia is headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Visit our website at www.ossia.com.Related Linkshttps://www.ossia.com https://www.linkedin.com/company/ossia-inc- https://twitter.com/ossiainc https://www.facebook.com/OssiaInc/ https://www.ossia.com/cota/ https://blog.ossia.com/Media Inquiries:Jen Grenz: jeng@ossia.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ossias-cota-real-wireless-power-system-receives-european-and-uk-regulatory-approval-without-any-distance-limitations-301367889.htmlSOURCE Ossia Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg Rodeo and Kittitas County Fair scheduleSept. 2 blotter: 'Worst nightmare'Ellensburg celebrates return of Rodeo ParadeEllensburg school board seeks path to local controlSept. 6 blotter: Black bear walks by The BrickEllensburg district asked to defy mask mandate4-H endowment lamb brings $14,000 at Friday's annual market saleSept. 1 blotter: Man attacked while mowingEllensburg Rodeo returns to action in a big wayKittitas School District will not police the mask mandate Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter