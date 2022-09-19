Support Local Journalism


Fall 2022 store openings will more than double Public Lands' brick and mortar presence

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Lands, the outdoor specialty retail brand from DICK'S Sporting Goods, today announced plans to celebrate National Public Lands Day by doubling its 1% of sales giveback in-store and online for the week of September 18 through September 25. Public Lands will also open four new stores this fall in: Framingham, Mass., on October 14; Melville, N.Y., on October 21; Kennesaw, Ga., on October 28; and Medford, Ore, on November 4. 

