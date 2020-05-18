SEATTLE, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Outreach, the number one sales engagement platform, today announced the appointment of Sue Bostrom, a tech veteran with more than 30 years of experience, to its board of directors.
"Sue is a remarkable addition to our board," said Manny Medina, chief executive officer of Outreach. "We're eager to welcome her depth of knowledge in leadership, technology, and marketing excellence. I know she will help propel Outreach to new heights."
Bostrom was executive vice president and chief marketing officer at Cisco Systems, where she worked for 14 years and was responsible for the company's positioning, branding, advertising, and product marketing. She was also responsible for Cisco's Worldwide Government Affairs and Small Business Council and was the executive sponsor of the Women's Initiative. In addition, she built and led the Internet Business Solutions Group (IBSG), which brought vertical expertise and Internet business best practices to global Fortune 500 companies and heads of state. She has also held leadership positions at National Semiconductor and McKinsey & Company. In addition to Outreach, Sue is on the board of directors of public companies ServiceNow, Nutanix, Anaplan, and Cadence Design Systems. She serves on the private company boards of GitLab and Druva.
Grit is one of Outreach's core values, and Bostrom embraces it. She hit the ground running with her involvement at Outreach, making her first public appearance as a board member in front of thousands of sales professionals at Outreach's Unleash Virtual Summit. Along with CEO Manny Medina, she took to the virtual stage to present Outreach's latest innovation, Outreach Kaia - a real-time Knowledge AI Assistant. Outreach Kaia uses AI to make every sales representative more effective by giving them the critical information they need, exactly when they need it.
"As the largest sales engagement platform and category leader, Outreach has fundamentally changed the way sales teams interact with their customers. Companies that were gradually moving toward digital transformation now recognize that they must move quickly. In these tumultuous times, organizations need the sales 'system of action' that Outreach provides. It is a key building block to driving efficiency and visibility across digitally enabled sales organizations," said Bostrom. "I look forward to the continued innovation Outreach will provide to our customers and appreciate the opportunity to guide decisions along the way."
Outreach is the number one sales engagement platform that helps companies dramatically increase productivity and drive smarter, more insightful engagement with their customers. Over 4,000 companies such as Adobe, Tableau, Okta, Splunk, DocuSign, and SAP depend on Outreach's enterprise-scale, unparalleled customer adoption, and robust AI-powered innovation. Outreach is a privately held company based in Seattle, Washington. To learn more, please visit www.outreach.io.
