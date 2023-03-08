(PRNewsFoto/Outreach) (PRNewsfoto/Outreach)

Customers can now leverage Outreach Data Sharing on the Snowflake Data Cloud to uncover efficiencies and identify new opportunities

SEATTLE, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Outreach, the leading sales execution platform helping revenue organizations create and close more pipeline, today announced an expanded partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. As part of this expanded partnership, Outreach announced the launch of Outreach Data Sharing, a new offering that helps organizations to uncover efficiencies and identify new opportunities across the entire sales cycle by seamlessly connecting Outreach's datasets with other enterprise data. Outreach Data Sharing for Snowflake is in private beta.


