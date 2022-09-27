(PRNewsFoto/Outreach) (PRNewsfoto/Outreach)

Sales Execution Platform recognized with highest possible score in 23 out of the 30 evaluation criteria

SEATTLE, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Outreach, the sales execution platform helping revenue organizations deliver efficient, predictable growth, today announced it was named as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Sales Engagement Platforms, Q3 2022. Outreach received the highest possible scores across 23 of the 30 evaluation criteria.

