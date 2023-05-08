Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Ruggiero brings more than 30 years of experience leading enterprise go-to-market organizations 

SEATTLE, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Outreach, the leading sales execution platform that unlocks seller productivity to efficiently create more pipeline and close more deals, today announced that David Ruggiero has joined the company as President of Go-To-Market. Reporting to Cofounder and CEO Manny Medina, Ruggiero now leads the company's global Sales, Marketing and Customer Success organizations. 


Tags