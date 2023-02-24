(PRNewsFoto/Outreach) (PRNewsfoto/Outreach)

(PRNewsFoto/Outreach) (PRNewsfoto/Outreach)

 By Outreach

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Findings Reveal a Majority of Sales Leaders Plan to Increase Headcount, and Are Actively Using Generative AI in the Workplace 

SEATTLE, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Outreach, the leading sales execution platform helping revenue organizations create and close more pipeline, today announced the Outreach Winter '23 Sales Confidence Index. The survey of 507 B2B sales leaders in the U.S. and U.K. at the end of January 2023 revealed that respondents continue to have a positive outlook when it comes to their ability to grow their revenue in the short and long term, despite a turbulent economy.


Tags