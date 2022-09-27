Support Local Journalism


On Saturday, September 24, 2022, over 50,000 volunteers participated in projects to volunteers to help restore and improve public lands across the country as part of the 29th annual National Public Lands Day (NPLD).

WASHINGTON, Sep. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Some dug in with rakes, clippers, shovels, and hoes. Others went in with gloves and trash bags. And still more grabbed binoculars, laced up hiking boots, or strapped on bicycle helmets.

