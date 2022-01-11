Over Two-thirds of Sales Leaders Say It's Important for Their Teams to Represent the World Around Them By Outreach Jan 11, 2022 Jan 11, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email (PRNewsFoto/Outreach) (PRNewsfoto/Outreach) By Outreach Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two-thirds of sales leaders report that it's important for their teams to represent the world around them, according to a new study from Forrester Consulting, commissioned by Outreach, the fastest-growing engagement and intelligence platform provider. During a time of digital and cultural transformation in sales, the study identifies the three areas of focus for sales leaders in 2022: DEI, investing in upskilling sales talent, and improving forecasting. The study, "B2B Leaders Usher In A New Era of Sales," surveyed 212 sales leaders who represent more than 20 industries at companies with headquarters in the UK and North America. "The findings of this study confirmed what we at Outreach have known for some time - the sales industry is on the precipice of a permanent shift to digital sales," said Manny Medina, CEO and co-founder of Outreach. "As such, revenue leaders must craft agile strategies, prioritize DEI, double down on training, embrace new technologies and be prepared to adapt at a moment's notice."Key Study FindingsDiversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) is a necessary aspect to succeed in the sales world. Sellers are often the first point of contact for an organization; as such, 67% of respondents say that it's important for their teams to represent the world around them, or they risk losing revenue and talent. Sixty-nine percent of respondents report that buyers ask about their stance on social justice. Almost half (46%) believe this requirement will increase in importance for buyers over the next two years. And it's not just sales teams - 82% of sales leaders expect their CEO to take a stand on social issues.Sales leaders are investing in upskilling talent. In response to the need to layer enhanced skills on top of traditional methods to buy and sell in this hyper-hybrid world, sales leaders at organizations have reportedly invested or plan to invest in internal sales training for their managers (85%) and sales reps (89%). Sales leaders believe that for sales managers, the ability to consume, analyze, and act on data is the most important skill. However, only 30% of respondents say their managers have mastered this skill, and 17% of their managers don't have this skill at all. In addition to training programs, leaders need an engagement and intelligence platform that aggregates progress and activities so they can see what is working and what is not, and scale successes across all reps.Forecasting is ineffective and inefficient at many organizations. Sales managers spend too much time crunching numbers, instead of interacting with prospects and customers and closing deals. Seventy-three percent of respondents say members of their sales teams spend over 10 hours a week on forecasting; and 12% spend over 20 hours a week on forecasting. And they're not always accurate - only 43% of respondents are forecasting within 10% accuracy. Sixty percent of respondents said they don't have a well-defined or a scientific approach to forecasting, which leads to inaccurate "calls" and wasted time across sales, operations, and finance organizations. Teams need a platform that can provide a single snapshot of their revenue stream so they can focus on higher impact opportunities for the business, rather than defending their projections. "Between the ongoing pandemic, Great Resignation, global economic uncertainty, and evolving buyer and employee priorities, this past year has been fraught with new challenges. Sales leaders have been forced to reimagine their talent, tech, and go-to-market strategies," said Mary Shea, Global Innovation Evangelist at Outreach. "This study not only confirms what sales leaders have been facing, but also provides recommendations to help them embrace change and adapt to the new digital-first era."Additional InformationB2B Leaders Usher In A New Era of Sales is available to download here.To learn more about Outreach, please visit the website. About Outreach Outreach is the largest and fastest-growing sales engagement and intelligence platform provider. The company helps its customers dramatically increase productivity and drive smarter, more insightful interactions with their customers. Outreach is the only solution provider to integrate sales engagement, conversation intelligence, and revenue intelligence into one platform. The only sales engagement and intelligence platform to make the Forbes Cloud 100, Outreach is also the fastest-growing vendor in the category on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500. More than 5,000 companies such as Adobe, Tableau, Okta, Splunk, DocuSign, and SAP depend on Outreach's enterprise-scale, unparalleled customer adoption, and robust AI-powered innovation. Outreach is a privately held company based in Seattle, Washington. To learn more, please visit www.outreach.io.PR Contact:Amanda Woolleypr@outreach.io View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/over-two-thirds-of-sales-leaders-say-its-important-for-their-teams-to-represent-the-world-around-them-301457952.htmlSOURCE Outreach Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg crews have been playing catch up to the storm that dumped an estimated 12 to 18 inchesEllensburg-based doctor receives state sanctions for allegedly issuing illegitimate mask/vaccine exemptionsCounty records record positive COVID cases, school operations in jeopardyThursday blaze at Upper County building extinguished by multiple departmentsCounty misses freezing rain event, possibility of dry week aheadPublic Works crews continue to work around the clock to clear the snowJan. 10 blotter: Man dragged home by legsCle Elum-Roslyn schools facing staffing crisis as omicron variant runs through communityJan. 3 blotter: Ice skating on Naneum PondKittitas County implements COVID order for athletics Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter