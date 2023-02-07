Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


TytoCare to be deployed in Overlake Clinics Concierge Care service as a first in the Pacific Northwest, increasing patient utilization of remote care.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics today announces its partnership with TytoCare, a virtual care company enabling accessible, high-quality primary care from home. Overlake Clinics is introducing TytoCare's Home Smart Clinic into its Concierge Care medical service to strengthen providers' ability to diagnose and treat patients remotely with virtual physical exams.


Tags