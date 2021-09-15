PAC Worldwide Rolls Out Curbside Recyclable Padded Mailer By PAC Worldwide Sep 15, 2021 Sep 15, 2021 Updated 37 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Protecting The Things People Care About™ (PRNewsfoto/PAC Worldwide) By PAC Worldwide Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmentally conscious consumers and companies may find it difficult to curb their enthusiasm for a protective mailer that turns the recycling movement a deeper shade of green. Global flexible packaging leader PAC Worldwide is rolling out Ecojacket™, a 100% recyclable paper padded mailer that can go straight to the street for curbside pick-up.With total e-commerce market volume last year reaching $27 billion and forecasted to reach $62 billion by 2026,* the arrival of Ecojacket could not be better timed. The padded mailer is particularly well suited for sustainability focused companies who each day ship large volumes of cosmetics, books, jewelry, and more. Its protective cushioning comes from natural kraft paper on the exterior that's bonded to a fluted interior paper. A bottom fold and side pouch heat seals offer superior bursting strength, while the pressure sensitive self-seal adhesive closure system makes the package reliable, tamper-evident, and easy to use.PAC's design and engineering division subjected the prototype to extensive materials testing prior to rollout. In addition, a series of fulfillment trials were conducted to gauge filling speed and ease of packing. Ecojacket's rigid properties delivered consistent outcomes, from reduced friction in packing to enhanced gripping power of the package when traveling down conveyor belts and packing chutes. PAC Worldwide President Steve Foster praised the multi-disciplinary team who guided the package through the rigorous design, development, and manufacturing process. "It requires supreme effort and collaboration to bring a product like this to market," said Mr. Foster. "I could not be more proud of what we accomplished when you look at value creation – not only for customers, but the world in which we live."The Ecojacket is part of the Seattle-based company's deep line-up of customized and stock packaging solutions, as well as automated packaging systems. PAC's customer base ranges from large Fortune 50 consumer packaged goods brands to e-commerce companies, distributors, and couriers. *source: Global E-Commerce Packaging Market Report: Facts and FactorsAbout PAC Worldwide Founded in 1975, PAC Worldwide Corporation has been a leader and innovator in the development and manufacturing of customized packaging and contract packaging solutions for more than 40 years. The privately-owned company employs nearly 2,000 team members through operations in the U.S., Mexico, and Malaysia.CONTACT: Michael Shepherd(206)224-3550michael@theshepherdgroup.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pac-worldwide-rolls-out-curbside-recyclable-padded-mailer-301378033.htmlSOURCE PAC Worldwide Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. ArticlesOpening day of school: Kittitas schools follow own mask pathKittitas Valley Healthcare retains most employees amongst mandatory vaccine mandateCOVID outbreak at Kittitas School DistrictBrewster's Coffee House & Café on Water Street offering a blend of something for everyoneEllensburg 16-year-old releases new song 'Royalty'Sept. 10 blotter: Mountain lion spotted near Irene RinehartCentral Washington football looks to slow Barriere, No. 8 Eastern WashingtonCity Council moves annexation request for four properties west of Anderson Road forwardDebbie and Richard Hulbert have another challenge before them