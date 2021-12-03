PAC Worldwide Senior Executive Named to COO Post By PAC Worldwide Dec 3, 2021 Dec 3, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Protecting The Things People Care About™ (PRNewsfoto/PAC Worldwide) By PAC Worldwide Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After an extensive search process that spanned the globe, PAC Worldwide has announced the appointment of Matthew Konyn as the company's new Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Konyn assumes the executive management role after serving as Senior Vice President of Supply Chain at PAC.He joined the Seattle-based company earlier this year after spending more than two decades in senior-level business operations and supply chain management positions in the automotive industry. Mr. Konyn's management focus will remain on total integration of the company's global supply chain, including its manufacturing operations. His priority will be leveraging PAC's operational excellence in its plants to continue providing customer with products and services customized for their needs.In making the announcement, PAC Worldwide President Steve Foster praised Mr. Konyn's contributions over the past year as he immersed himself in the company's business strategy as well as its culture."Matt has been instrumental in building a structure to drive cost reduction and improve overall operations efficiency," said Mr. Foster. "He has achieved significant progress on building our integrated supply chain, along with leading continuous process improvement initiatives that helped further our growth this year."Mr. Konyn holds an MBA with a finance emphasis from Wayne State University in Michigan and earned his undergraduate degree at Northern Arizona University. About PAC Worldwide Founded in 1975, PAC Worldwide Corporation has been a leader and innovator in the development and manufacturing of customized packaging and contract packaging solutions for more than 40 years. The privately-owned company employs more than 2,000 team members through operations in the U.S., UK, Mexico, and Malaysia.CONTACT: Michael Shepherd(206)224-3550michael@theshepherdgroup.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pac-worldwide-senior-executive-named-to-coo-post-301437295.htmlSOURCE PAC Worldwide 