Pace International Adds New Plant-Based Organic Coating to Its Stone Fruit Portfolio By Pace International Sep 10, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email (PRNewsfoto/Pace International) By Pace International Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WAPATO, Wash., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pace International LLC, a leading provider of sustainable postharvest solutions and technologies for the fresh produce industry, announced today the introduction of PrimaFresh® 60 Organic (OR). PrimaFresh 60 OR is the latest advancement in Pace's organic premium line of edible plant-based coatings, developed specifically to enhance dehydration control in stone fruit and maximize its fresh appeal.The innovative coating technology provides a longer-lasting, durable shine, while significantly reducing moisture loss from the fruit. Lower dehydration shows significant beneﬁts for a better fresh appearance and less shrinkage at the retail level. Like all of Pace's plant-based coatings, PrimaFresh 60 OR was designed for versatile performance in the packing line and performs exceptionally well compared to other conventional coatings. "In the US, consumers are looking for greater shine with their stone fruit and on peaches specifically. With all fruit, Pace's goal is to maintain the freshness of fruit naturally to provide the marketplace with a quality, premium product," said Michelle Smith, Pace's Senior Manager, Sales and Field Services South US. "Working alongside our customers has shown us the marketplace is requesting an organic coating that extends shelf life. We are excited that we are now able to offer a select number of customers this solution and look forward to extending this outreach to more customers," added Smith."The introduction of PrimaFresh 60 OR in California is another example of how Pace continues to meet the needs of our customers by providing a diversified portfolio of innovative organic, sustainable solutions in the global marketplace," said Jorge Gotuzzo, Senior Director of Marketing. "We are excited about expanding the PrimaFresh 60 OR offering this coming year to further support our customers in the stone fruit industry."About Pace International LLCPace International LLC is a subsidiary of Valent BioSciences LLC, a Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. business. Pace collaborates with growers, packers and agricultural organizations to develop innovative solutions to enhance, protect, and preserve fruit and vegetable quality and freshness. Pace is the leading global provider of sustainable postharvest solutions and technologies, equipment and technical services to maximize efficiencies in packing operations and increase the freshness and value of harvested crops. For more information, visit the company's website at www.paceint.com. About Valent Biosciences LLCHeadquartered in Libertyville, Illinois, Valent BioSciences LLC is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. Valent BioSciences is the worldwide leader in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of biorational products, with sales in 95 countries around the world. Valent BioSciences is an ISO 9001 Certified Company. For additional information, visit the company's website at valentbiosciences.com. 