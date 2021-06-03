CHEHALIS, Wash., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pacific Mobile Structures, Inc., a provider of high-quality mobile office space and permanent modular construction and storage solutions, announced today that it has expanded its presence into the Texas market with a new branch location in San Marcos. The full-service branch is located in the H&H Industrial Park just south of San Marcos, off of Highway 35.
With the opening of the San Marcos branch, Pacific Mobile will operate nine branch locations throughout WA, OR, ID, CA, and TX. The new branch will offer a full spectrum of products and services for both new and existing customers, including temporary mobile office space, portable classrooms, custom modular solutions, full turnkey site services, and more.
"The opening of the San Marcos branch is a very important milestone in the overall growth plans for Pacific Mobile, and with the strategic location between San Antonio and Austin, we can easily bring our quality products and services to both major markets very effectively," said Pacific Mobile CEO/President Garth Haakenson.
Heading up the Texas market is Pacific Mobile Regional Manager Michael Thompson. Michael states, "We are so pleased to establish a presence in Texas, especially the thriving hub of San Marcos, which is centrally located, giving Pacific Mobile the ability to service our customers throughout the state of Texas. We look forward to building strong relationships through our commitment to high-quality products and services to both our customers and community."
An official grand opening of the branch will be held spring of 2022.
About Pacific Mobile Structures
Since 1983, Pacific Mobile Structures has provided superior mobile office space to thousands of jobsites. Family-owned for two generations and with multiple locations throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho, California, and Texas, Pacific Mobile Structures is known for delivering the highest-quality mobile offices, permanent modular construction, educational facilities, and government services, with a relentless customer-first commitment to customer service excellence built on the cornerstones of experience, quality, flexibility, and dedication.
SOURCE Pacific Mobile Structures, Inc.