CHEHALIS, Wash., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pacific Mobile Structures, Inc. received first place award in the category of Permanent Modular Office over 10,000 sq. ft. at the Modular Building Institute's 38th Annual World of Modular convention in March.
Pacific Mobile earned recognition for technical innovation, sustainability, cost-effectiveness, and architectural excellence for the City of Hope's 16,480 sq. ft. modular administration, restroom, and shower buildings. In collaboration with building manufacturer Phoenix Modular, the teams worked closely to custom design five buildings offering much-needed space for contractors as they work on the hospital's expansion in Duarte, CA. The buildings were designed, constructed, and installed within 62-days giving the City of Hope high-quality, attractive space in a short timeframe with very minimal site disturbance.
"We are very honored to be recognized by the Modular Building Institute," said Michael Thompson, Regional Sales Manager. "This year's Awards of Distinction contest was super competitive, and for my team and I to receive a first-place award was really exciting."
Project Manager Jillian Edwards stated, "Relocatable buildings were the perfect solution. We were able to get the customer up and running quickly and efficiently, offering a cost-effective solution that would allow the customer to open hospital doors much sooner."
Entries were judged on criteria including innovation, sustainability, architecture, and cost-effectiveness by a panel of industry and non-industry construction and code experts, architects, and engineers. The Modular Building Institute promotes and recognizes high-quality modular design and construction through innovative practices, education, and outreach.
About Pacific Mobile Structures
Since 1983, Pacific Mobile Structures has provided superior mobile office space to thousands of jobsites. Family-owned for two generations and with multiple locations throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho, California, and Texas, Pacific Mobile Structures is known for delivering the highest-quality mobile offices, permanent modular construction, educational facilities, and government services, with a commitment to customer service excellence built on the cornerstones of experience, quality, flexibility, and dedication.
