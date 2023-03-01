WSU CCB Logo

 Washington State University - Carson College of Business

Five times as many employees and four times as many business leaders feel the regional economy has declined or weakened in the last three years

PULLMAN, Wash., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Predictions of a recession and post-pandemic economic downturn are rising across the country, but in the Pacific Northwest, both business leaders and employees are cautiously optimistic about the next three years, though less so compared to pre-COVID levels, according to the 2023 Business in the Northwest report from Washington State University's Carson College of Business.


