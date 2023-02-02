Pacific Program Management (PPM) announced the appointment of Mark Wanic to President, Chief Operating Officer, executing the company's business strategy and leading day-to-day operations.

 By Pacific Program Management

SEATTLE, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pacific Program Management (PPM) announced the appointment of Mark Wanic to President, Chief Operating Officer, executing the company's business strategy and leading day-to-day operations. He will continue to work closely with company founder Clark Lindsay, who will remain as Chief Executive Officer leading overall strategy and vision for the firm.

Since joining PPM in 2021 as Chief Customer Solutions Officer, Wanic has grown the depth and diversity of PPM's client portfolio at an enterprise level, advancing the firm's short- and long-term business goals.


