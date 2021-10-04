Pacific Program Management Launches New Life Sciences Practice to Be Led by Industry Leader Annette Walter By Pacific Program Management Oct 4, 2021 Oct 4, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Annette Walter, Director of PPM's newly launched Life Sciences practice By Pacific Program Management Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pacific Program Management (PPM) announced the launch of a dedicated Life Sciences Practice. With headquarters in Seattle and operations across North America, the commercial real estate program management firm's investment in resources to serve this specific market sector recognizes the explosive growth of the industry, the significant expansion of those organizations' workplace requirements, and the need for expertise in creating executable solutions for their complicated real estate strategies."The needs of life sciences commercial real estate are unique," explained Clark Lindsay, PPM's CEO. "From strategy development to space planning, design, construction, build, move, and activation, workspaces that incorporate laboratories, office, and other special uses must meet exacting programmatic, regulatory, and safety requirements. Having advocates who both understand the critical importance of the right space and have relevant, practical experience in bringing a vision to life is vital to meeting those needs."With clients that include Allakos, Tricida, Sana Biotechnology, HemaCare (a Charles River Company), and Vir Biotechnology, PPM's new practice is a natural progression of a niche expertise developed by the company over recent years. It also reflects a desire to dedicate further resources to serving the increased demand for sophisticated capital project management, workspace consulting, and transition and relocation services over the next months and years in markets across North America. PPM's Life Sciences Practice is the firm's first industry-focused team, and follows growth over the past two years into key markets in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C. The practice will be led by Annette Walter. As the director of PPM's Life Sciences practice, Annette brings clients more than 30 years of experience in design, laboratory space planning, project management, and move management. She is an industry leader and subject matter expert who joined PPM in 2017 from Stanford University School of Medicine (SOM) where, as project manager in facilities construction, she focused on planning, development, and renovation of complex scientific research environments valued from $50,000 to $42 million."It's an incredibly dynamic time for the industry as the race to find vaccines and treatments for not just COVID-19, but other diseases and ailments, has energized new advances and innovation," Walter said. "I am looking forward to growing PPM's capabilities for serving clients at the forefront of this important field."The Seattle-based commercial real estate program management firm has expertise in workspace consulting, capital project management, and transition and relocation services – all of which will be key services of the newly formed Life Sciences practice.About Pacific Program ManagementPPM is a commercial real estate program and project management firm headquartered in Seattle with teams deployed across North America. Founded in 2009, the company creates opportunity for businesses to minimize real estate risk and maximize the productivity of its people through a personalized and programmatic approach to strategy, capital project management, and the transition of the workspace. Media Contact:Mary Ryan320488@email4pr.com203-247-9773 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pacific-program-management-launches-new-life-sciences-practice-to-be-led-by-industry-leader-annette-walter-301392032.htmlSOURCE Pacific Program Management Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesFamily speaks out about loved one lost to fentanyl overdoseDon Akehurst establishes family legacy going into the American Quarter Horse Hall of FameSound of music returns: Central Washington University bands get back into performingSept. 29 blotter: Dog gets into methSept. 30 blotter: Friendly Rottweiler at largeOSPI compels Kittitas School District to comply with mask mandateEllensburg Downtown Association hires new executive directorWindfall Cider Fest on tap for this SaturdayOct. 1 blotter: Pretended to have sex with stuffed bearSept. 28 blotter: Tabby cat won't leave Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter