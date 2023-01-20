Pacific Program Management promotes Sandra Yencho to Vice President, East Region

Pacific Program Management promotes Sandra Yencho to Vice President, East Region

 By Pacific Program Management

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pacific Program Management (PPM) announced the promotion of Sandra Yencho to Vice President, East Region, leading the company's business strategy and client relationships for the region. She will work closely with Mark Wanic, PPM's Chief Officer of Client Solutions, to bring focus and vision to the opportunities and client relationships in cities across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest in alignment with PPM's expansion strategy across the U.S. and Canada.


Tags