Pactera EDGE Has Earned the Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure Specialization

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pactera EDGE, a world-class digital solution provider for the data-driven, intelligent enterprise, announced today that it has earned the Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure Specialization, a validation of a solution partner's deep knowledge, extensive experience and proven expertise in migrating and modernizing production web application workloads, and managing app services in Azure.

The Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure Specialization can only be earned by partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their web workload deployment and management practices, including their ability to implement Azure App Service.


