Pactera EDGE to Demo “Scout”, Its Next-Gen In-Store Behavior Analysis Solution, at NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show, Jan 15 – 17th

 By Pactera EDGE

Visit Booth #5762 to Learn How Scout Leverges Computer Vision and AI to Reduce Shrink, Optimize Operations, and Strengthen Customer Loyalty

REDMOND, Wa., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pactera EDGE, a world-class digital solution provider for the data-driven, intelligent enterprise, announced today it will be hosting live demos of Scout, its new intelligent, behavioral-anomaly detection and operations platform specifically designed to protect the bottom line of retailers.


