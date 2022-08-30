Pactera EDGE to Open New Operations in Serbia

 By Pactera EDGE

Moves to Capitalize on the Country's Innovative Engineering Talent to Strengthen Its Customer-Driven Data and AI Services

REDMOND, Wash., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pactera EDGE, a world-class digital solution provider for the data-driven, intelligent enterprise, announced today that it plans to open new operations in Serbia, Southeast Europe's emerging high-tech hub. The company's initial goal is to hire about 100 local engineering and tech-focused employees.

