Pactera EDGE to Open New Operations in Serbia

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 104 expected.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. In
Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and Lower Columbia
Basin of Washington.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hot temperatures are expected to continue
Thursday and Friday but daytime temperatures should be slightly
cooler than Wednesday and overnight temperatures should be
several degrees cooler.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Moves to Capitalize on the Country's Innovative Engineering Talent to Strengthen Its Customer-Driven Data and AI Services
REDMOND, Wash., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pactera EDGE, a world-class digital solution provider for the data-driven, intelligent enterprise, announced today that it plans to open new operations in Serbia, Southeast Europe's emerging high-tech hub. The company's initial goal is to hire about 100 local engineering and tech-focused employees.
Serbia has steadily gained a global reputation for its engineering excellence and talent availability. The country promotes a thriving IT sector that's growing more than 25% annually. Global leaders such as Microsoft and Amazon have discovered the benefits of hosting operations in Serbia. Now, Pactera EDGE plans to leverage the power of Serbia's engineering talent to bolster its own innovative programs and initiatives.
"Serbia offers us a depth of engineering skills that closely aligns with our business focus at Pactera EDGE," said CEO Venkat Rangapuram. "Be it the data sovereignty requirements of our enterprise clients or consumer-sensitive data sets; we're confident a workforce in Serbia will provide us with innovative solutions across our E2E digital service offerings of device endpoints, edge, cloud, and cognitive computing layers."
"The launch of Pactera EDGE's Serbian operations further bolsters our European presence and strengthens our digital engineering functions." Alba Guix, Vice-President and Europe Regional Head, said, "In addition, the new time zone expands our global follow-the-sun delivery model."
Heading up the effort to identify candidates in Serbia will be Lana Stamenkovic, a Pactera EDGE Human Resources Manager located in Belgrade, Serbia.
About Pactera EDGE
Pactera EDGE is a global organization with offices in the US, Europe, India and Asia-Pacific. Clients include 100+ of the Global 500 companies, with industry concentration in Software and Technology, CPG, Retail, Logistics, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Food & Beverage, and Travel & Hospitality
With a core focus on Data, Intelligence and Experience, Pactera EDGE helps clients achieve new levels of performance, while adding brand new digital business capabilities to drive relevance, revenue, and growth. With clarity of vision, technological expertise, operational excellence, and a global footprint, Pactera EDGE is the partner of choice for enterprises that want to run smarter – and for those that want to change the race.