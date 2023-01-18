Pactera EDGE Welcomes Jayachandran Arulraj As New Chief Technology Officer

Arulraj Will Play a Critical Role as Pactera EDGE Scales Its Platform Investments Globally

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pactera EDGE, a world-class digital solutions provider for the data-driven, intelligent enterprise, announced today that they have named Jayachandran (Jai) Arulraj the company's new Chief Technology Officer. An experienced tech-industry veteran, Arulraj has held leadership positions at large organizations such as Amazon, Verizon, and, most recently, Azuga Telematics.


