Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


New partnership will empower Sam's Club Members to better discover the brands and products they like most

SEATTLE and BENTONVILLE, Ark., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pacvue, a leading enterprise software suite for brands, sellers and agencies to manage their eCommerce business, today announced a partnership and first-to-market API integration with Sam's Club Members Access Platform (Sam's Club MAP). Through this partnership, Sam's Club MAP Advertisers will have access to search and sponsored product ads via Pacvue, enabling brands to better reach and engage with Sam's Club members at the right moment of discovery and purchase.

Tags