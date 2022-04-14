Pacvue doubles team size both domestically and internationally; rolls out partnership with bol.com
SEATTLE, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pacvue, an enterprise-grade marketplace advertising, sales and intelligence platform, today announced its global expansion with a focus on Europe, including a partnership with bol.com. Pacvue is officially the first software provider to offer advertising via bol.com. The new API helps sales partners and vendors scale their eCommerce advertising on the growing European marketplace, making it possible to automatically create and manage advertising campaigns more effectively.
The announcement comes on the heels of Pacvue's recent acquisition by the leading eCommerce software and data platform Assembly, and is part of Pacvue's commitment to growing its global presence through strategic partnerships. In addition to the new bol.com partnership, Pacvue is doubling its team size in the US and in Europe to accommodate the growing demand for its platform, while also making strategic hires including two new directors leading sales in Europe.
"eCommerce is growing rapidly in European marketplaces, with the Netherlands at the forefront of innovation. We are thrilled to be the first software provider to offer bol.com advertising, helping both regional and global brands reach new customers and furthering our mission of unified retail media," said Melissa Burdick, President of Pacvue.
About the bol.com partnership:
bol.com is an eCommerce platform based in the Netherlands and offers general merchandising products in categories such as music, film, electronics, toys, jewelry, watches, baby products, gardening and DIY. As of 2020, the store serves 12 million active customers in the Netherlands and Belgium and offers over 23 million items. Since 2011, bol.com has also opened its platform for retailers to sell their products. More than 30,000 retailers have already sold via bol.com.
The new API links bol.com's advertising systems with third-party specialized software that allows ads to be created and managed. Pacvue, one of the largest eCommerce software providers in the world, is the first provider of this type of software for advertising via bol.com. This allows sales partners and suppliers of bol.com to advertise even more effectively with on-site ads.
The Pacvue advertising platform can automate common campaign management functions, such as rules-based changes to campaigns, keyword research, bid management and more. This makes advertising on bol.com more scalable and less manual than before, resulting in great time savings and better performance.
By using Pacvue, advertisers have a single overview of all ongoing marketing campaigns – including those outside bol.com. In addition, advertisers can use detailed data & insights to optimize their ads with better campaign results.
About Pacvue:
Headquartered in Seattle, Pacvue is the enterprise platform for eCommerce advertising, sales and intelligence. Combining unified retail analytics with the tools needed to take recommended actions, brands and sellers use Pacvue to grow their business across Amazon, Walmart, Instacart and other marketplaces. Supported by the expertise of eCommerce veterans, Pacvue empowers teams to win in the future of eCommerce. For more information, visit:
