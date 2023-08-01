By PR for Pacvue

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Leading commerce acceleration platform enhances its comprehensive offerings through new partnership with brand protection provider to block unauthorized resellers and optimize marketplace performance

Los Angeles, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pacvue, the industry's first commerce acceleration platform, today announced a new partnership with i2o Retail, a brand enforcement solutions provider that scales 3P listing removal across more than 200 eCommerce marketplaces. The partnership allows brands to incorporate brand protection, as well as additional supply chain insights into their Pacvue ecosystem to optimize growth and performance.


Tags