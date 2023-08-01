...RED FLAG WARNING AND FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT...
.Gusty winds and low humidity will be observed in the Kittitas
Valley area this afternoon and evening, and a Red Flag Warning is
in effect. Thunderstorms producing abundant lightning over
portions of central and northeast Oregon on Thursday and Friday
have prompted the issuance of a Fire Weather Watch.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM
PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONE WA690...
The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low humidity, which is in effect from
3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 690 Kittitas Valley.
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Fires that develop will spread rapidly where strong
winds occur. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Leading commerce acceleration platform enhances its comprehensive offerings through new partnership with brand protection provider to block unauthorized resellers and optimize marketplace performance
Los Angeles, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pacvue, the industry's first commerce acceleration platform, today announced a new partnership with i2o Retail, a brand enforcement solutions provider that scales 3P listing removal across more than 200 eCommerce marketplaces. The partnership allows brands to incorporate brand protection, as well as additional supply chain insights into their Pacvue ecosystem to optimize growth and performance.