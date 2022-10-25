Support Local Journalism


Pacvue brings its industry-first, patent-pending Excel integration to Pacvue Commerce

SEATTLE,  Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pacvue, an enterprise-grade marketplace advertising, sales and intelligence suite, today announced the availability of Pacvue Commerce XL. The new feature will allow brands using Pacvue Commerce to automatically bring their eCommerce data directly into Excel, to more easily leverage data sets across sales, inventory, content, advertising and other digital shelf data.

