Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Ruegger set to oversee Pacvue Commerce and bridge connection between Pacvue and its parent company Assembly

SEATTLE, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pacvue, an enterprise-grade marketplace advertising, sales and intelligence suite, today announced that the company has tapped Andrew Ruegger as Senior Vice President of Solutions, bringing commerce expertise with deep experience working with ad agencies. In this new role as part of Pacvue's executive leadership team, Ruegger will lead Pacvue Commerce while also helping unify efforts across Pacvue and its parent company, Assembly.

Tags