SEATTLE, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pacvue, an enterprise-grade marketplace advertising, sales and intelligence suite, today announced that the company has tapped Andrew Ruegger as Senior Vice President of Solutions, bringing commerce expertise with deep experience working with ad agencies. In this new role as part of Pacvue's executive leadership team, Ruegger will lead Pacvue Commerce while also helping unify efforts across Pacvue and its parent company, Assembly.
"Andrew is a very important addition to our executive leadership team at Pacvue as we start to grow out Pacvue Commerce and work even closer with agencies," said Melissa Burdick, co-founder and president, Pacvue. "We're building out the strongest commerce team in the industry focused on bringing innovative solutions to market for brands worldwide. I know Andrew will be a great addition to our team and a valuable asset for our customers."
Ruegger has been in the data, technology and marketing space for over a decade working for a variety of companies including consultancies, startups, manufacturers and agencies. Prior to Pacvue, Ruegger was with WPP's GroupM since 2013 and led roles throughout the organization in SEO, search, strategy, product, analytics, data science, eCommerce and technology. He most recently served as the Global President of Commerce for GroupM overseeing a practice of more than 2,000 practitioners in 80 markets. He actively worked across all WPP operating companies and marketing channels to develop and deliver best-in-class, end to end commerce and performance strategies to clients.
"The time was right in my career to part with my agency life and join one of the fastest growing eCommerce software companies," said Ruegger. "Pacvue has built a total eCommerce management platform. I'm excited to join and help with one of the biggest industry challenges - access to and usability of data. I believe in Pacvue's mission of enabling brands to grow their business across online marketplaces and I'm ready to hit the ground running, helping retailers and brands win in eCommerce as we provide the best-in-class solutions available in the market."
Pacvue Commerce is the total eCommerce solution enabling brands to grow their business across online marketplaces. It brings sales, inventory, content, advertising and other digital shelf data together into a single software solution.
Pacvue Commerce goes beyond reporting to provide recommendations, alerts and actions, so brands can make smarter decisions about where and when to launch new products, how much to invest in retail media, avoid pitfalls around inventory, profitability and Lost Buy Box and ultimately optimize the digital shelf to maximize sales.
