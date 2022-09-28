Support Local Journalism


Inc.'s fifth annual Female Founders 100 list highlights entrepreneurs with world-changing companies

SEATTLE, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pacvue, an enterprise-grade marketplace advertising, sales and intelligence suite, today announced that its Co-Founder and President Melissa Burdick was named to Inc.'s fifth annual Female Founders 100 list, honoring a bold group of 100 women whose innovations and ideas are shaping the world into a better place. Collectively, the 2022 honorees' companies are estimated to be worth more than $22 billion.

