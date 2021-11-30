Padma Kodukula Joins A-Alpha Bio as Chief Business Officer By A-Alpha Bio Nov 30, 2021 Nov 30, 2021 Updated 10 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A-Alpha Bio, a biotechnology company improving human health by unlocking the potential of protein-protein interactions, today announced that Padma Kodukula, industry expert in platform technologies, has joined the company as Chief Business Officer.Over the course of her career, Kodukula has proven her ability to develop innovative business models and launch successful technology programs and therapeutics in the biotechnology, diagnostic, and pharmaceutical industries. Before joining A-Alpha Bio, Kodukula led strategy and business development at Precision NanoSystems (acquired by Danaher Corporation in June 2021), where she successfully closed numerous business partnerships, driving value and delivering on the company's vision and growth objective.Prior to her work at Precision NanoSystems, Kodukula spent over a decade working within business development functions at Human Longevity, Inc., Life Technologies, and Prometheus Laboratories helping develop and foster collaborative partnerships with pharma, academia, and health systems. With a PhD in immunology from the University of Illinois, Chicago and an MBA from San Diego State University, Kodukula combines both the scientific knowledge and business acumen to foster and accelerate the growth of transformative biotechnology programs. "Padma brings an invaluable combination of subject-matter expertise and leadership experience to A-Alpha Bio," said David Younger, CEO of A-Alpha Bio. "We have an ambitious mission, proven technology, and a desire to leave healthcare a better place than we found it. We're proud to welcome Padma, and I look forward to closely working alongside her as we aggressively expand our business."As Chief Business Officer, Kodukula will be responsible for developing and executing A-Alpha Bio's overall corporate and business strategy. Most importantly, Kodukula will lead the company's efforts to develop and expand strategic partnerships – licensing and collaboration agreements with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies."The potential unlocked by A-Alpha Bio's ability to measure, understand, and engineer protein-protein interactions can hardly be overstated," said Kodukula. "The high-resolution data we generate can be leveraged to discover rare and effective antibodies, identify degradable neo-substrates, and fuel predictive machine learning models that accelerate the discovery and optimization of high-impact drugs. For all these reasons, I strongly believe that A-Alpha Bio is positioned to make high-impact, historical contributions to the future of medicine and human health."In September 2021 A-Alpha Bio closed a $20M Series A Financing Round to dramatically expand capabilities and throughput. The company works with partners across the pharmaceutical and biotech industry to advance drug discovery, ranging from mid-sized biotechs to top-ten pharma. Additionally, A-Alpha Bio has ongoing awards from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to support the discovery of therapeutics for infectious diseases and the National Science Foundation to support molecular-glue target discovery and ML-guided antibody discovery.To learn more, please visit: https://www.aalphabio.com.About A-Alpha BioA-Alpha Bio leverages synthetic biology and machine learning to measure, understand, and engineer protein-protein interactions. We partner with leading pharmaceutical companies to improve human health by unlocking the potential of protein-protein interactions.Our platform, AlphaSeq, represents the first high-throughput and quantitative approach for measuring protein-protein binding. AlphaSeq generates the high-resolution data needed to discover rare and effective antibodies, identify degradable neo-substrates for molecular glues, redesign protein-protein interfaces for cell therapies, and fuel machine-learning models to further accelerate the discovery and optimization of high-impact drugs.A-Alpha Bio is based in Seattle, Washington where it was founded in 2017 as a spinout from the University of Washington's Institute for Protein Design and Center for Synthetic Biology.To learn more, please visit: https://www.aalphabio.com.Media ContactTony Fassi, Jones-Dilworth, Inc., 5128263428, Tony@jones-dilworth.com SOURCE A-Alpha Bio 