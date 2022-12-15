Support Local Journalism


Requirements give shelter residents best chance at breaking the cycle of homelessness by providing meals, transportation, hygiene facilities, and more

EVERETT, Wash., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pallet Shelter (Pallet), a public benefit corporation focused on ending unsheltered homelessness, announced five "dignity standards" that they will partner on with site operators, cities, and governments to ensure all Pallet villages give residents the support services necessary to break the cycle of homelessness. The standards ensure basic needs are met in the continuum of care by providing amenities like hygiene facilities, meals, transportation, safety, and other supportive services.


