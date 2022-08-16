Acumatica: The Cloud ERP (PRNewsfoto/Acumatica)

 By Acumatica, SEACOM

Acumatica Accelerates SEACOM's Decision-making Processes and Enables International Growth

KIRKLAND, Wash., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumatica, the world's fastest-growing cloud ERP company, has provided SEACOM, the Pan-African telecommunications provider, with the tools necessary to realise its ambitious growth plans and deliver high-speed internet connectivity around the world.

