Updated logo (PRNewsfoto/Papa Inc.)

 By Papa Inc.

Service builds on Papa's core companionship solution with augmentative social care provided by a remote team of navigators utilizing the Papa platform

MIAMI, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Papa, a curated platform of companionship and support for older adults and families, announced today the expansion of its Social Care Navigation offering following a limited rollout last year. The service provides health plans with expert, hands-on support, in collaboration with care management teams and Papa Pals, to go further in uncovering and resolving barriers to members' whole health. Today, more than a quarter of Papa's health plan clients use Social Care Navigation to address deeper social and clinical needs among their members.


