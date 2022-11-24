Support Local Journalism


One of the world's largest e-paper passenger information display deployments kicks off as the greatest footballers from 32 nations compete in the 2022 World Cup

LONDON, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --  Papercast® e-paper displays provide real-time passenger information and wayfinding as part of critical infrastructure to transport the anticipated 1.5 million visitors between eight state-of-the-art stadiums across five cities in Qatar.


