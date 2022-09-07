Support Local Journalism


The world's leading DEI company brings a modern approach to preventing sexual harassment in the workplace

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm, the world's leading diversity, equity, and inclusion company, today announced a new harassment prevention training program with inclusion at its core. The online training is designed to foster workplaces where harassment is less likely to occur and empower people who witness or experience harassment to take action.

