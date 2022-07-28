...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures
approaching 110. Very warm overnight lows in the upper 60s to
lower 70s.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
WASHINGTON, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America Executive Director Carl Blake issued a statement today in reaction to the Senate's failure to pass the PACT Act.
"We are extremely disappointed and dismayed that the Senate failed yesterday to allow the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022 or PACT Act to move immediately to final passage. Veterans from all eras exposed to toxic substances can't wait any longer for health care and benefits. The time for delays is over. Veterans are dying today. We call on all Senators to ensure that the PACT Act is passed now."
About Paralyzed Veterans of America
Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury and disorder units, and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.
As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also provides training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and other spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.