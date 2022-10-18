Support Local Journalism


ParkMobile is now the exclusive parking provider in Spokane with 5,000 metered spaces integrated through the app.

SPOKANE, Wash., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkMobile, the #1 parking app in the U.S., has expanded into Spokane, Washington, becoming the city's exclusive parking provider. ParkMobile has also been named the city's official Mobile Parking Payment System Integrator as selected through a competitive procurement process. Users are now able to pay for on-demand parking at 5,000 on-street spaces in Spokane.

